Boosie Badazz Catches Heat For Bashing Lesbian Romance In “The Color Purple” Movie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie said he walked out of “The Color Purple” because the film featured a lesbian relationship, which originated from the book.

Boosie Badazz faced social media backlash after saying he walked out of a screening of The Color Purple on Tuesday (January 2). The opinionated rapper was outraged over the film’s depiction of a lesbian romance.

“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE (N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow flag emoji] LOVE STORY‼️ GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD‼️ AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.”

Social media users mocked and criticized Boosie for walking out of the movie. Several users noted one of his daughters is lesbian and questioned why it bothered him so much.

Boosie appeared to be unfamiliar with the film’s source material. He accused the scriptwriter of pushing a narrative with a queer love story despite the storyline originating from Alice Walker’s novel The Color Purple. Walker’s novel was previously adapted for the big screen in 1985.

The latest version of The Color Purple premiered on December 25, 2023. The film is based on the Broadway musical adaption of Walker’s novel.

Boosie’s displeasure with The Color Purple was in stark contrast to the movie’s overwhelmingly positive critical reception. Audiences also showed up in great numbers for the film, helping it earn $18 million at the box office on its first day.

The Color Purple scored the second-largest Christmas Day opening of all time. The film had the biggest Christmas Day opening since Sherlock Holmes in 2009.

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey and more star in the new adaptation of The Color Purple. Ghanaian rapper/filmmaker Blitz Bazawule a.k.a. Blitz the Ambassador directed the film.

Check out some of the reactions to Boosie’s comments below.

You were fine with them watching a child be sexually assaulted, impregnated, beaten and verbally abused, but her growing up to find safety and love with a woman is part of a narrative that you don’t want your daughters to see? Just shut your stupid, misogynistic mouth, Boosie. pic.twitter.com/qBnw6LOV6r — Victor/Victoria Maitland (@DPMCanty) January 2, 2024

I wonder if Somebody “played” with Boosie in jail. My mans be wit the extra strength homophobia loll. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 2, 2024

Boosie watching two adults have a consensual relationship pic.twitter.com/JvfPHeoFNq — Sam Jay (@SamJayComic) January 2, 2024

I know I didn’t just see somebody ask Boosie if he read the Color Purple pic.twitter.com/lhb6oimBBY — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) January 2, 2024

The way the gay community live in boosie head rent free is insane … ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/j5PayFbz8c — Blaque 🥵🦁 (@_Da_Seducer) January 2, 2024

So Boosie just dont care that this homophobic rhetoric he’s spewing is also directed at his daughter who’s a masc presenting lesbian? — Sundaye (@BrightLikeSunny) January 2, 2024

Boosie hate gays cuz his brain literally can’t process them.



It’s like if you showed a caveman an iPhone and out of panic he beat you to death — Tawanda (@TawandaGona) January 2, 2024