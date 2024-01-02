Boosie Badazz Catches Heat For Bashing Lesbian Romance In “The Color Purple” Movie

Boosie Badazz faced social media backlash after saying he walked out of a screening of The Color Purple on Tuesday (January 2). The opinionated rapper was outraged over the film’s depiction of a lesbian romance.
“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE (N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow flag emoji] LOVE STORY‼️ GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD‼️ AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.”
Social media users mocked and criticized Boosie for walking out of the movie. Several users noted one of his daughters is lesbian and questioned why it bothered him so much.
Boosie appeared to be unfamiliar with the film’s source material. He accused the scriptwriter of pushing a narrative with a queer love story despite the storyline originating from Alice Walker’s novel The Color Purple. Walker’s novel was previously adapted for the big screen in 1985.
The latest version of The Color Purple premiered on December 25, 2023. The film is based on the Broadway musical adaption of Walker’s novel.
Boosie’s displeasure with The Color Purple was in stark contrast to the movie’s overwhelmingly positive critical reception. Audiences also showed up in great numbers for the film, helping it earn $18 million at the box office on its first day.
The Color Purple scored the second-largest Christmas Day opening of all time. The film had the biggest Christmas Day opening since Sherlock Holmes in 2009.
Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey and more star in the new adaptation of The Color Purple. Ghanaian rapper/filmmaker Blitz Bazawule a.k.a. Blitz the Ambassador directed the film.
Check out some of the reactions to Boosie’s comments below.