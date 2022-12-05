Boosie Drags Gabrielle Union And Implies Dwayne Wade Is Gay Over Resurfaced Interview 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie blasted Gabrielle Union for questioning a “ghetto hero’s manhood,” after she implied he could be in the closet in an old interview.

Boosie Badazz has had a lot to say about Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union’s child over the years, making numerous comments concerning Zaya’s transition.

Last year, the actress defended her teenage trans daughter during an interview with Jemele Hill published on Nov 7. After sharing that things with Zaya are “so far so good,” she added, “sorry, Boosie,” acknowledging his hurtful comments about her child.

As the audience applauded, Gabrielle Union implied Boosie is in the closet. “He’s so preoccupied,” she mused. “It’s almost like ‘thou doth protest too much Lil Boos’,” she said before adding, “You got a lot of dick on your mind.”

After the host pointed out that Zaya and Lil Nas X “live in his mind rent free,” Gabrielle questioned if there was something Boosie wanted to announce. Check out the clip below.

Boosie Blasts Gabrielle Union In Twitter Rant

While the interview is over a year old, the above clip resurfaced and caught the rapper’s attention. Boosie clapped back at Gabrielle Union in a Twitter rant, bashing her for questioning a “ghetto hero’s manhood,” while he took a shot at Dwayne Wade.

“The whole world know I love women n the world know your husband love dick‼️,” he began. “I hope u dont think blacks look at yall like a power couple😀they dont‼️”

Despite talking about Zaya Wade on numerous occasions, he added, “I had refused to talk about yall in interviews n hear you go‼️go bang him with that d#### n wait on a script u lil white girl💁‍♀️”

Boosie continued, “Woman u better leave me alone ‼️how dare u a challenge a ghetto heros manhood ,u wrong smh I dont have the time for this ,im tryin to have peace n my life n stay alive‼️”

In 2020 Boosie claimed Dwayne Wade had “gone too f###### far,” and insisted Zaya “is a male.” He added, “Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old.”