Boosie Laughs Off Wack 100’s Threats But Issues Clear Warning

Boosie Badazz showed no concern over Wack 100 threatening to beat up the Baton Rouge-bred rapper. The outspoken artist downplayed any potential danger while speaking to fans on Instagram Live.
“I ain’t worried about nobody,” Boosie said. “I don’t even go no opps. I don’t even go no opps no more. I’m in a city where everybody love me. Well, not everybody. I mean, I don’t got no problem nowhere I go. I ain’t in no beef with no n#####. Life is great.”
Boosie grinned while discussing his comfortable status before warning viewers of what happens when he truly has beef with someone.
“When I got opps, it’s bad for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s not gonna be a good day … N##### don’t want to turn me into no maniac.”
The issues between Boosie and Wack 100 emerged in connection to snitching allegations. Boosie defended B.G. and called Wack 100 a clown after Wack 100 accused B.G. of being a snitch. Wack 100 claimed he would attack Boosie the next time they saw each other in person.
“When I see you, I’ma beat your ass,” Wack 100 said. “Straight up, n####, be ready. I hope B.G. the rat man was worth it. When I see you, we crashing, n####. That’s a fact. Whatever with you, it was what it is. Let me catch your ass. You better watch them bookings, n####. I will book your ass somewhere boy and violate you, n####. These little n##### be talking. This little n#### swear, he 118 pounds, bro. N##### like this, I just slap the f### out of n##### like this, bro.”
Wack 100 and others claimed B.G. snitched by testifying against a man named Kentrell Washington. B.G. brushed off the allegations. This past September, he was released from prison after serving more than a decade behind bars.