Boosie Laughs Off Wack 100’s Threats But Issues Clear Warning

Wack 100 threatened to beat up Boosie Badazz after the Louisiana native defended B.G. against snitching allegations.

Boosie Badazz showed no concern over Wack 100 threatening to beat up the Baton Rouge-bred rapper. The outspoken artist downplayed any potential danger while speaking to fans on Instagram Live.

“I ain’t worried about nobody,” Boosie said. “I don’t even go no opps. I don’t even go no opps no more. I’m in a city where everybody love me. Well, not everybody. I mean, I don’t got no problem nowhere I go. I ain’t in no beef with no n#####. Life is great.”

Boosie grinned while discussing his comfortable status before warning viewers of what happens when he truly has beef with someone.

“When I got opps, it’s bad for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s not gonna be a good day … N##### don’t want to turn me into no maniac.”

The issues between Boosie and Wack 100 emerged in connection to snitching allegations. Boosie defended B.G. and called Wack 100 a clown after Wack 100 accused B.G. of being a snitch. Wack 100 claimed he would attack Boosie the next time they saw each other in person.

“When I see you, I’ma beat your ass,” Wack 100 said. “Straight up, n####, be ready. I hope B.G. the rat man was worth it. When I see you, we crashing, n####. That’s a fact. Whatever with you, it was what it is. Let me catch your ass. You better watch them bookings, n####. I will book your ass somewhere boy and violate you, n####. These little n##### be talking. This little n#### swear, he 118 pounds, bro. N##### like this, I just slap the f### out of n##### like this, bro.”

Wack 100 and others claimed B.G. snitched by testifying against a man named Kentrell Washington. B.G. brushed off the allegations. This past September, he was released from prison after serving more than a decade behind bars.