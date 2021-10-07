Boosie On “My Struggle” Premiere: “Nobody Came Out To Support The Way They Should”

Boosie has spoken out following the premiere of his biopic which chronicles his journey from humble beginnings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Never one to hold back on his opinion, Boosie discussed the support he received from his peers at the premiere of his film “My Struggle.” The film premiered last month in Atlanta, the day before 50 Cent’s star-studded “BMF” premiere, also in Atlanta. This caused a discussion as to whether Boosie got the love he deserved.

“Nobody came out to support the way they should,” He explained to “VladTV”. “I ain’t going to just say Atlanta. People think I was trying to go against 50 [Cent]. F### no. Hell no. That’s why I did it a day earlier. I’m a marketing genius. Come on, bro. I went a day before 50.”

“I reached out to a lot of people, but it didn’t disturb me at all, really, because I felt so much love in there,” he went on.

“The love was crazy so it didn’t disturb. Duval did open my eyes,” Boosie said of the comedian, who spoke out about rappers who didn’t show Boosie the same love they gave 50.

After attending the premiere Duval took to his Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Every celeb you can think of was at ‘BMF’ premiere,” Duval wrote after attending Boosie’s event. “But at @hesbackagain2021 premiere, I only saw @qcmceo_p @troublemmb and @iamdesibanks. All I’m saying is we gotta support the streets the same way we support the mainstream stuff. Especially in the south. Cuz they really don’t f### wit us they just deal wit us. #staywoke.”

Watch Duval, on the “My Struggle” red carpet, explain his support for Boosie below.

Meanwhile, after being removed from the “Legendz of the Street” tour following brawling on stage and his Instagram account being taken down again, Boosie decided to give fans a virtual tour around his bedroom, feeling “BLESSED.”

See Boosie’s interview with Vlad TV below.