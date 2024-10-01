Boosie Pleads For Daughter’s Forgiveness Over Homophobic Remarks: “Hope We Can Talk” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz is reaching out to his daughter Poison Ivi on social media, pleading for her forgiveness after she shared her pain over her father’s comments about her sexuality.

On Monday (September 30), Boosie shared several images of his daughter alongside a heartfelt message. It appears the Louisiana native had a change of heart after previously referring to her as “contaminating” her siblings.

“I SAID SOME THINGS N I DIDNT KNOW ITLL HURT U,” Boosie began. “YO DADDY TRULY SORRY N I HOPE U CAN FORGIVE ME.”

Boosie urged his daughter to “LIVE N YO TRUTH N JUST KNOW THAT U ALWAYS MY BABY NO MATTER WHAT,” and implored her to “ACCEPT MY PUBLIC APOLOGY.”

He added, “DADDY COULDVE SAID IT N A BETTER WAY [prayer hands emoji]. U MY BABY N WILL ALWAYS BE DAT #daddybaby”

He concluded his post with “HOPE WE CAN TALK [heartbroken emoji].

Boosie also shared a video of Poison Ivi’s freestyle for Real Boston Richey’s recent “Help Me” open verse challenge.

“U MIGHT AS WELL END DA COMPETITION MY BABY WON DIS,” he declared. “SHE JUST LIKE HER DADDY EVERYTHING GON GET HANDLED.”

Poison Ivy is yet to respond publicly to her father’s apology.

Last week, Poison Ivi tearfully called out her father for constantly discussing her sexuality. Boosie attempted to make amends on social media but stopped short of apologizing to his daughter.

“Yall won’t make Me look like a bad father,” he wrote in one. “I love all my kids and I’m a good father.” The other read, “What is understood doesn’t need to be said.”