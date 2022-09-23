Boosie Pleads With Artists To Help Promote His Movie After Instagram Ban

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz wants fellow rappers to spread the word about his new movie ‘Water Boyz,’ which drops on September 28.

Boosie Badazz asked fellow artists to promote his upcoming movie Water Boyz, which drops on September 28.

The 39-year-old rapper sought help after facing another Instagram ban in July. Boosie begged other artists to post about his movie on social media.

“If you f### with Boosie, mane, and you an artist, mane, I need a post up, bruh,” he said. “You know y’all got all them followers. When y’all post a n####, that really help a n####’s s### get out there. You already know that. So, if you f### with Boosie, gimme a post up.”

They take my Ig before every film smh Post me up n#### ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QoF5keNpz8 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 23, 2022

Boosie believed he’d receive plenty of support because he’s “got no opps.” He also stressed he’s releasing the movie independently.

“I don’t see why nobody wouldn’t post my s###,” he said. “So, if you f### with Boosie, man—you know, I’m independent. I’m doing this s###, bruh. I’m doing this s### against a lot of people trying to take me down. I need y’all to give a n#### a post up, mane. I need y’all to put me on y’all platform. Post the m############ Water Boyz dropping on BoosieMovie.com. All the n##### I done f##### with in the game, gimme a post up.”

Watch the trailer for Boosie’s Water Boyz below.