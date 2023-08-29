Boosie Reveals Why He Ended Up In The Hospital

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz agreed with a doctor who advised the outspoken rapper to rest after getting treatment at a hospital.

Boosie Badazz thanked medical professionals for helping him deal with a health scare. The Baton Rouge native landed in a hospital but said it wasn’t due to COVID-19 or diabetic ketoacidosis in an Instagram post on Monday (August 28).

“SHO[U]T OUT TO THE NURSES N DOCTORS AT BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOR GETTING MY BLOOD SUGARS DOWN N GETTING ME N OUT!” he wrote. “NO COVID, NO DKA, JUST HAD TO GET SOME BAGS OF FLUIDS (BEEN TO 6 STATES N 4 DAYS) DOC SAY I NEED REST I AGREE. HEADED BACK HOME THANKS TO THIS BIG ASS BED N I HEARD ITS GO BE RAINING N THE a #goodsleep.”

Boosie didn’t seem willing to rest for too long even though he agreed with the doctor’s advice. Hours later, the rapper was promoting a topless pool party scheduled for Friday (September 1).

The past few months have been hectic for Boosie, who faces gun charges in San Diego. Police arrested him following a traffic stop in May. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Boosie’s state gun case was dismissed in mid-June, but federal agents arrested him on the same charge after his court hearing in San Diego. Prosecutors tried to convince a judge to keep him in jail. He was eventually released on a $100,000 bond in late June.

Earlier this month, a judge rejected Boosie’s request to dismiss his federal gun charge. He remains free on bond.