Boosie Reveals Why He Ended Up In The Hospital

Boosie Badazz thanked medical professionals for helping him deal with a health scare. The Baton Rouge native landed in a hospital but said it wasn’t due to COVID-19 or diabetic ketoacidosis in an Instagram post on Monday (August 28).
“SHO[U]T OUT TO THE NURSES N DOCTORS AT BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOR GETTING MY BLOOD SUGARS DOWN N GETTING ME N OUT!” he wrote. “NO COVID, NO DKA, JUST HAD TO GET SOME BAGS OF FLUIDS (BEEN TO 6 STATES N 4 DAYS) DOC SAY I NEED REST I AGREE. HEADED BACK HOME THANKS TO THIS BIG ASS BED N I HEARD ITS GO BE RAINING N THE a #goodsleep.”
Boosie didn’t seem willing to rest for too long even though he agreed with the doctor’s advice. Hours later, the rapper was promoting a topless pool party scheduled for Friday (September 1).
The past few months have been hectic for Boosie, who faces gun charges in San Diego. Police arrested him following a traffic stop in May. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Boosie’s state gun case was dismissed in mid-June, but federal agents arrested him on the same charge after his court hearing in San Diego. Prosecutors tried to convince a judge to keep him in jail. He was eventually released on a $100,000 bond in late June.
Earlier this month, a judge rejected Boosie’s request to dismiss his federal gun charge. He remains free on bond.