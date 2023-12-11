Boosie Badazz Thanks Grammys For First Award Show Performance Since Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Mixing the Grammys with Hip-Hop, that’s like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.”

It has been nearly 10 years since Boosie Badazz officially became a free man again. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper left Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola on March 5, 2014.

Boosie Badazz had yet to perform for a televised industry ceremony over the last decade. He finally returned to the small screen for “A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop” TV special.

CBS Television Network’s two-hour “A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop” aired on Sunday (December 10). Boosie was part of the celebratory show’s star-studded list of performers.

“THANKS TO THE GRAMMYS FOR FINALLY GIVING ME A CHANCE TO PERFORM AT AWARDS SHOW SINCE I BEEN HOME FROM PRISON!! #imgrateful,” Boosie Badazz tweeted in response to his performance.

THANKS TO THE GRAMMYS FOR FINALLY GIVING ME A CHANCE TO PERFORM AT AWARDS SHOW SINCE I BEEN HOME FROM PRISON💯💯‼️ #imgrateful pic.twitter.com/9r2Nl5b20g — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 11, 2023

“A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop” took place in Inglewood’s YouTube Theater on November 8. In addition to Boosie Badazz, the December 10th broadcast included appearances by representatives of several Hip-Hop generations.

The lineup featured Black Thought, Big Daddy Kane, Bun B, Chance The Rapper, Coi Leray, Common, De La Soul, GloRilla, Gunna, Latto, LL Cool J, MC Lyte, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, T.I, and many more. DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, the first Hip-Hop act to win a Grammy Award, also hit the stage.

Boosie Badazz has yet to receive a golden gramophone trophy from the Recording Academy. However, the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker still praised the organization for honoring Hip-Hop culture’s 50th anniversary.

“The Grammys gave me a chance that a lot of people don’t give me, so I’m thankful for the Grammys,” Boosie said in a video posted on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. “Mixing the Grammys with Hip-Hop, that’s like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.”