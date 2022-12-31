Boosie Scolds YSL’s Tick For Plea Deal & Agreeing To Testify In Young Thug Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz recently told AllHipHop he was interested in making a film about the RICO case against Young Thug and other YSL members.

Boosie Badazz chastised YSL member Tick a.k.a. Trontavious Stephens for accepting a plea deal in Young Thug’s RICO case.

The Baton Rouge native was upset Stephens agreed to testify in the upcoming trial against Young Thug and other YSL members. Boosie shared his unfiltered thoughts about Stephens in a Twitter post on Friday (December 30).

“STRAIGHT B####!” Boosie wrote. “N##### LIKE THAT GO DIE N CAR WRECK R SOMETHING.”

Stephens pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and was sentenced to 10 years with two years commuted to time served and eight years of probation. He became Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to accept a plea deal instead of facing trial.

Gunna, Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were among the notable names who took plea deals in the YSL RICO case. Earlier this month, Boosie told AllHipHop he’s interested in making a film about the case.

“I’ll document it,” Boosie said at the premiere of his movie Where’s MJ. “I’ll shoot the film. Free all them boys. I don’t want nobody in there.”

Young Thug and more than a dozen co-defendants face trial on RICO charges in the new year. Jury selection will start on January 4 with the trial expected to begin on January 9.