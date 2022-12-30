YSL’s Tick Admits Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim In Shocking Plea Admission

Trontavious Stephens, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in YSL RICO case, accepted a plea deal on Thursday (December 29).
Stephens, who’s also known as Tick, admitted YSL associates sold drugs at two gas stations in Atlanta at Thursday’s court hearing. Stephens confirmed Young Thug chided YSL members for not attacking or shooting someone in a group chat in May 2021.
“Y’all ain’t beat him up or shot him yet?” Young Thug asked Stephens and other YSL members. “Y’all getting soft.”
Stephens pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. He was sentenced to 10 years with two years commuted to time served and eight years of probation.
The 29-year-old man became Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to plead guilty instead of facing trial. Gunna, Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were among the other men who accepted plea deals in the RICO case.
Stephens and another co-defendant named Antonio Sledge agreed to testify at trial as part of their plea deals. Young Thug’s co-defendants Derontae Bebee and Tenquarius Mender were offered plea deals, but both men rejected the offers.
Jury selection in Young Thug’s RICO case is scheduled to begin on January 4. The trial is expected to start on January 9.