YSL’s Tick Admits Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim In Shocking Plea Admission

Tick a.k.a. Trontavious Stephens became Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to accept a plea deal instead of facing trial in the YSL RICO case.

Trontavious Stephens, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in YSL RICO case, accepted a plea deal on Thursday (December 29).

Stephens, who’s also known as Tick, admitted YSL associates sold drugs at two gas stations in Atlanta at Thursday’s court hearing. Stephens confirmed Young Thug chided YSL members for not attacking or shooting someone in a group chat in May 2021.

“Y’all ain’t beat him up or shot him yet?” Young Thug asked Stephens and other YSL members. “Y’all getting soft.”

More on plea: Stephens acknowledges that in a group chat with Jeffery Williams aka #YoungThug, Williams asked, "Y'all ain't beat him up or shot him yet?" Then Williams states, "Y'all gettin' soft." Stephens also acknowledges two gas stations where YSL associates sell drugs. pic.twitter.com/Hhd2iWk2AN — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 29, 2022

Stephens pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. He was sentenced to 10 years with two years commuted to time served and eight years of probation.

The 29-year-old man became Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to plead guilty instead of facing trial. Gunna, Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were among the other men who accepted plea deals in the RICO case.

Stephens and another co-defendant named Antonio Sledge agreed to testify at trial as part of their plea deals. Young Thug’s co-defendants Derontae Bebee and Tenquarius Mender were offered plea deals, but both men rejected the offers.

Jury selection in Young Thug’s RICO case is scheduled to begin on January 4. The trial is expected to start on January 9.