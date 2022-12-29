YFN Lucci’s Lawyer Says He’s Not Testifying In Young Thug’s RICO Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A courtroom clip indicated YFN Lucci will testify in the YSL RICO trial, but his lawyer insisted his client’s not a witness in the case.

YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling denied claims suggesting his client will testify in Young Thug’s upcoming trial.

Findling told TMZ his client never talked to prosecutors or law enforcement about anything regarding the YSL RICO case. YFN Lucci’s lawyer spoke out after his client’s name was mentioned in a courtroom clip that spread via social media on Thursday (December 29).

“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless,” Findling said. “So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case.”

An attorney referred to YFN Lucci as a witness during a hearing in the YSL RICO case. A video of the comment circulated online, which led to speculation that he struck some type of deal with prosecutors to alleviate his own legal issues.

YFN Lucci is in jail awaiting trial on multiple charges, including murder. But his lawyer said his client isn’t getting involved in Young Thug’s legal issues despite their longstanding beef.

“His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case,” Findling said.

Young Thug’s trial is scheduled to begin in January 2023. He will be tried alongside 14 co-defendants who were named in the RICO indictment against YSL.