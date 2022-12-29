Young Thug Begins Fight For His Life In Court Next Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug was indicted on RICO charges along with 28 other people but only 14 of his co-defendants will face trial with him.

Young Thug’s RICO case is scheduled to proceed to jury selection on January 4, 2023.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young Thug will face trial with 14 co-defendants. 28 people were named in the RICO indictment against YSL members in May.

Seven of the 28 defendants accepted plea deals in the RICO case. Six more must wait to be tried at a later date.

Two men in the RICO indictment still haven’t been arrested. Four others don’t have lawyers, forcing Judge Ural Glanville to separate them from Young Thug’s upcoming trial.

“We’ve been attempting to get lawyers for them for several months,” Glanville said. “Those particular individuals, once they get attorneys, we’ll deal with them at some point in the future.”

Gunna, Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were among the notable names who took plea deals in the YSL RICO case. Antonio Sledge was the most recent defendant to accept a deal.

Sledge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Wednesday (December 28). He was sentenced to 15 years of probation.

Three more of Young Thug’s co-defendants – Derontae Bebee, Tenquarius Mender and Trontavious Stephens – were offered plea deals. The offers were on the table until the end of Thursday (December 29).

Young Thug remains in jail after being denied bond several times. His trial is expected to begin on January 9, 2023.