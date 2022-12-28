Young Thug Update: 7th Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty In YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Antonio Sledge joined Gunna, Lil Duke, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk and more by pleading guilty before facing trial in the YSL RICO case.

Another one of Young Thug’s co-defendants pleaded guilty in the RICO case against YSL.

According to multiple reports, Antonio Sledge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years on probation.

Sledge agreed to testify truthfully at trial if necessary. He cannot possess guns and must submit to random drug tests as part of his probation.

The 41-year-old man was the seventh person to plead guilty instead of facing trial in the YSL RICO case. Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk, Antonio Sumlin and Walter Murphy also accepted plea deals.

Young Thug and other YSL members remain in jail awaiting trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2023.

Earlier this month, Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel submitted his list of witnesses for the trial. The defense plans to call three Hip Hop experts to stand.

Dr. Erik Nielson was one of the experts on the list. Nielson co-authored Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, a book examining the use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence. Lyrics were cited as evidence in the RICO indictment against Young Thug and YSL.