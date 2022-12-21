Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Denies Telling In YSL RICO Case After Taking Plea Deal 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Unfoonk agreed to not have contact with his brother Young Thug or any of the YSL RICO defendants until the case is over.

Young Thug’s brother is the latest defendant in the YSL RICO case to enter a plea deal.

Quantavious Grier, a.k.a. Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, as per WSBTV Atlanta. He received a 12-year sentence with two of those years commuted. Unfoonk will also remain on probation for ten years.

He agreed to a series of conditions as part of his probation, including not having any contact with his brother Young Thug or any of the defendants until the case ends. Additionally, he must perform 750 hours of community service. Unfoonk has been given a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and must not have a gun.

According to the deal, Unfoonk must also testify if called by any of the parties. However, he has the right to assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Unfoonk Denies He Told On His Brother Young Thug

Young Thug’s brother is the fifth defendant to have accepted a plea deal in the YSL gang indictment case. Like Gunna and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy, Unfoonk has been accused of telling on his brother and others.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20) to deny the allegation, starting the message with a pair of crying with laughter emojis before opening. “Damn people really think I told on my own brother SMH.”

He continued, “Show me in my paper work I told on anybody lol, I’m not fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”

Young Thug appeared in court again on Tuesday. The trial against him and the remaining 22 defendants begins in January.

Gunna entered an Alford Plea and was released last week. The plea allowed him to maintain his innocence while accepting the DA had enough evidence to secure a conviction. Winnie Lee (aka Slimelife Shawty, and Martinez Arnold (aka Duke), and Walter Murphy also negotiated plea deals.