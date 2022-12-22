Young Thug Co-Defendant’s Phone Calls Add To Mess In YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors believe Miles Farley, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in the YSL RICO case, was tampering with evidence from jail.

Prosecutors claim one of Young Thug’s co-defendants was caught trying to hide evidence in the YSL RICO case.

According to WSB-TV, phone calls between co-defendant Miles Farley and the mother of his child were presented as evidence in court. Prosecutors believe the recorded conversations revealed Farley’s attempts to tamper with evidence in the case against Young Thug and other YSL members.

Farley, who is known as Lil Miles, is accused of murder in the RICO case. Several of his co-defendants were released from jail after accepting plea deals. Young Thug, Farley and other YSL members are still facing charges.

Anastasios Manettas, who represents Farley, denied his client tampered with any evidence. The attorney also refuted online chatter about Farley snitching.

“Mr. Farley’s jail calls do not indicate any cooperation with the State by Mr. Farley, and the jail calls don’t discuss any tampering with evidence,” the lawyer said in a statement. “Social media has falsely commented on this, falsely claiming that the calls indicate Mr. Farley agreeing to cooperate with the State and that the calls indicate him instructing the mother of his children to hide or conceal his lawfully-owned gun from the police. They do not.”

Young Thug and other YSL members await trial on racketeering and gang-related charges. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2023.