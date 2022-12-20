Young Thug Hopes Hip Hop Experts Can Clear His Name In RICO Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug submitted his list of expert witnesses ahead of his RICO trial, which is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

Young Thug enlisted the help of three expert witnesses with Hip Hop knowledge for his upcoming RICO trial.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel submitted the defense’s list of expert witnesses on Sunday (December 18). The list featured a Hip Hop historian and two lyrics experts.

The defense plans to call Dr. Erik Nielson, who is referred to as a Hip Hop historian/expert. Nielson co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America.

Young Thug’s other Hip Hop-related witnesses are Dr. Adam Dunbar of the University of Nevada, Reno and Dr. Charis Kubrin of the University of California, Irvine. The two college professors are listed as Hip Hop/lyrics experts.

Additional witnesses include a cell phone expert, a drug treatment counselor and an expert in video analysis.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and other YSL members await trial on racketeering and gang-related charges. Several of their co-defendants took plea deals in the RICO case.

Gunna, Lil Duke, Slimelife Shawty and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy were released from jail after accepting plea deals. Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk also agreed to a plea deal.

Young Thug has remained in jail since his May arrest. Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2023.