YFN Lucci is currently being held in Georgia’s Fulton County jail. The 30-year-old Atlanta rapper is facing felony murder, assault, and racketeering charges in the state.

Earlier this month, a Fulton County superior court judge denied YFN Lucci bond in the case. Yesterday, Lucci posted an Instagram message for his fans with a caption that read, “I appreciate all the support! #FreeMe.”

The statement reads:

Thank you all for your prayers and continued support. I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence. To all my fans who have continued to show love and support, I’ll have some new music and content on the way!

YFN Lucci is accused of being responsible for the death of his associate James Adams. Prosecutors claim Adams was killed while Lucci and other alleged Blood gang members were engaged in a shootout with rival gang members.

James Adams was reportedly in the same vehicle with YFN Lucci the night of the shooting on December 10, 2020. The 28-year-old victim was reportedly thrown out of Lucci’s vehicle after being shot.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is set to use YFN Lucci’s lyrics, music videos, and social media posts as evidence the “Everyday We Lit” performer is connected to the Bloods street gang. Eleven other defendants, including “Get It In Blood” rapper Justin “Bloody Jay” Ushery, were also named in the RICO indictment.

“He’s not a gang member. What he is, is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple Platinum winner,” said YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling about his client. Lucci’s legal team claims he and his passengers were acting in self-defense.

Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett was released on a $500,000 bond after initial charges were filed in February. He later surrendered again to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges in May.

Lucci is facing one count of felony murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and one count of violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act.