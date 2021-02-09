YFN Lucci Freed From Jail On $500,000 Bond

(AllHipHop News)
Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett is currently out of the Fulton County jail. The “Everyday We Lit” rapper is free after being arrested on felony murder, assault, firearm, and gang activity charges in Atlanta.
Multiple news outlets are reporting that Lucci was released on February 8 on a $500,000 bond. He was ordered to surrender his passport, wear a GPS ankle monitor, and barred from posting on social media.
“The bond was negotiated last week and finalized today. He was released just before 4 pm. There are a variety of conditions which is somewhat consistent with these cases, which included surrendering his passport,” said Bennett’s attorney, Drew Findling on Monday.
YFN Lucci turned himself in to Atlanta police in January for the killing of James Adams and injury to Kevin Wright on December 10. Other individuals were also charged in connection to the murder. Lucci is not allowed to contact the co-defendants in the case.