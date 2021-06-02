YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Felony Murder/RICO Case

Rayshawn Lamar Bennett (professionally known as YFN Lucci) will have to remain behind bars as he awaits his trial in Georgia. A Fulton County superior court judge denied bond to the rapper in the racketeering case.

Back in February, YFN Lucci was released on a $500,000 bond after being charged with felony murder, assault, and other crimes. He surrendered again to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges last month.

“The defendant will remain in a no-bond status at this time. Additionally, this court revokes any bonds previously issued in this case,” said Judge Thomas Cox during a bond hearing via Zoom video on Tuesday.

YFN Lucci was indicted for murdering 28-year-old James Adams. The “Everyday We Lit” performer was hit with RICO charges after authorities claimed Adams was killed while Lucci and other alleged Blood gang members drove into a rival gang’s territory.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is using YFN Lucci’s lyrics, music videos, and social media posts as evidence of his alleged gang affiliation. Drew Findling, Lucci’s lawyer, argued, “He’s not a gang member. What he is, is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple Platinum winner.”

James Adams was supposedly an associate of YFN Lucci and the Atlanta resident was said to be traveling with the Warner recording artists and his entourage the night of the murder. Adams was reportedly thrown out of Lucci’s vehicle after he was shot.

The legal team representing YFN Lucci maintains he and his passengers were acting in self-defense on the night of the gun battle. In addition, attorney Drew Findling insisted his client did not violate the condition of his initial bond in the murder case.

“We think it sends of very strong message to the public that no matter who you are, you have to follow the law and the rules, and you will be evaluated the same,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after Judge Thomas Cox denied bond for LFN Lucci.

According to the Fulton County inmate database, YFN Lucci is facing one count of felony murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and one count of violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act.