YFN Lucci’s Attorney Pushes Back On Prosecutors Claiming Strip Club Visit Violated His Bond

(AllHipHop News)
Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett and his associates are facing serious legal issues. Earlier this year, the Atlanta-born rapper turned himself in to local authorities in a murder case.
Lucci is accused of being involved in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams who was killed on December 10, 2020. A second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, was also reportedly shot during the violent incident.
The 30-year-old rap star was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Following his arrest, Lucci was released on a $500,000 bond.
According to TMZ, Fulton County prosecutors claim YFN Lucci violated the conditions of his bond when he visited a recording studio and a local strip club. The particular strip club in question is apparently the same establishment connected to the supposed gang-related shooting.
Prosecutors are also alleging that Lucci’s mandated ankle monitor was altered in some way that caused missing and irregular data on his location. Plus, the government is also accusing the Wish Me Well 3 mixtape maker of violating his bond by failing a drug test. A judge could force Lucci to remain behind bars until his trial begins.
In response, YFN’s lawyer Drew Findling, told TMZ, “This attempt to revoke his bond is without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies. We will zealously fight this motion as we will with every aspect of this legally flawed prosecution.”
Previously, Findling said, “Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett. We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf.” Two other suspects connected to Adams’s death, Ra’Von Boyd and Leroy Pitts, were reportedly apprehended in Miami in January.
YFN Lucci appears to be occupying his time by playing video games such as Call of Duty: Warzone. For the last week, he has been posting multi-hour-long gaming sessions to his YouTube page. The videos feature titles like “Demon time,” “Cant sleep,” and “House arrest flow.”