Prosecutors Use YouTube Videos & Social Media Posts In YFN Lucci’s Gang Racketeering Case

The “Everyday We Lit” rhymer is among a dozen suspects named in the RICO indictment.

Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett is now being housed in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. On May 10, the Atlanta-based rapper surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on racketeering charges.

YFN Lucci was released from the Fulton County jail in February after posting a $500,000 bond. A month earlier, he turned himself in to authorities on felony murder, assault, firearm, and gang activity charges.

That murder case was linked to the December 10 killing of 28-year-old Atlanta resident James Adams. Other suspects were arrested in connection to that death as well.

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen. Beyond this, we have no further comment at this time,” said Lucci’s attorney, Thomas Reynolds in January.

In the racketeering case, police claim Lucci drove three alleged Blood gang members into a rival gang’s territory, a shootout took place, and James Adams was killed then put out of YFN Lucci’s vehicle. A second victim was reportedly shot in the abdomen.

Drew Findling, another lawyer representing YFN Lucci, says his client is not guilty of all charges. Findling told WSB-TV, “He’s not a gang member. What he is, is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple Platinum winner.”

In addition, Findling argued YFN Lucci was not committing a felony, therefore he cannot be guilty of a felony murder charge which requires the suspect to unintentionally cause death during the commission of a felony. Lucci’s legal team maintains he and his passengers were acting in self-defense.

The 105-count racketeering indictment involves the felony murder of James Adams. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the prosecution is based, in part, on YFN Lucci’s lyrics, music videos, and social media posts which the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office claim promote criminal gang activity.

Investigators say they have been working on the racketeering case for approximately six months. “Get It In Blood” rapper Justin “Bloody Jay” Ushery was also among the dozen individuals named in the gang-related RICO indictment which lists street gang terrorism as one of the charges.