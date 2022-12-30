Boosie Tells His Followers To Support Bill Cosby’s Comedy Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will Bill Cosby be back in front of live crowds soon? It appears the 85-year-old comedian wants to tour in 2023, and Boosie Badazz expressed his excitement for the chance to see Cosby perform.

In 2018, a Pennsylvania jury convicted Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. He was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction.

According to reports, Bill Cosby stated in an interview that he plans to tour again next year. His management confirmed spring or summer as the expected time period for the outing. WGH Talk host Scott Spears recently spoke to The Cosby Show creator about his possible return to the stage.

Bill Cosby Wants To Continue Telling Stories

When asked if 2023 will be a touring year for him, Cosby responded, “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Boosie got wind of the news that Bill Cosby is at least considering going on the road in the coming months. The Baton Rouge-raised rapper promoted Cosby’s pending comeback to his 1.2 million Twitter followers.

“GOTTA CATCH A FEW DATES OF THE BILL COSBY TOUR!! MY BOY GO HAVE YALL LAUGHING #letslaugh,” tweeted Boosie Badazz on December 29. Boosie has been a longtime Cosby supporter.

GOTTA CATCH A FEW DATES OF THE BILL COSBY TOUR ‼️MY BOY GO HAVE YALL LAUGHING #letslaugh — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 29, 2022

Boosie Has Also Backed Convicted Sex Trafficker R. Kelly

In September 2021, Bill Cosby expressed appreciation for Boosie Badazz’s support. The Philadelphia native encouraged his fans to watch Boosie’s My Struggle movie. Boosie thanked the polarizing figure.

After facing dozens of sexual misconduct accusations going back to the 1960s, five women filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby earlier this month. The plaintiffs accused him of assault, false imprisonment, and more. While many of Boosie’s followers agreed that a Cosby tour is worth checking out, other social media users took issue with the promotion of an alleged sexual abuser.

This comes after Boosie Badazz encountered backlash a year ago for downplaying convicted sex offender R. Kelly’s reported abuse of young women and girls. Earlier this year, Boosie also complained about the R&B singer receiving a 30-year sentence for his federal racketeering and sex trafficking conviction.