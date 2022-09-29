Boosie Wants Black People To Boycott Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series: “This Is Sick”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie added to the criticism of Netflix’s series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ by calling for a boycott.

Boosie Badazz called for a boycott of Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a biographical series about the infamous serial killer.

The Netflix series faced backlash from critics who felt it was exploitative. Family members of Dahmer’s victims condemned the show for bringing back traumatic memories.

Boosie joined in the criticism on Twitter, expressing outrage over what Dahmer did to Black victims. The 39-year-old rapper was disturbed by the show’s content and wanted it removed from Netflix.

“AS BLACK PEOPLE WE SHOULD BOYCOTT THE JEFFERY DAHMER MOVIE!” Boosie wrote. “WHAT HE DID TO OUR BLACK KIDS IS F###### SICK #NETFLIX TAKE THIS MOVIE DOWN ITS SICK.”

A few hours later, Boosie posted a video about the Dahmer series. He continued to seek a ban, referring to the show as a movie.

“Us as Blacks, we need to ban this Jeffrey Dahmer movie,” Boosie said. “This is some sick s### what he did to our race. This is some sick s###. We need to boycott this damn movie off Netflix. This is sick.”

Boosie continued, “This is sick. The victim’s families should be getting paid off every dollar Netflix made. This is f###### sick. We need to ban this Jeffrey Dahmer movie. This is some sick s###. It’s sick.”

Netflix’s Dahmer series premiered on September 21. The show debuted at No. 1 on the streaming service’s Top 10 rankings.