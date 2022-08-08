Boosie, Yungeen Ace, And The Feds Join Hundreds At JayDaYoungan’s Funeral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Over 300 people came to say their farewell to 24-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan, who was gunned down by 5 gunmen in his hometown last week.

On Sunday, August 7, over 300 people came to say farewell to 24-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan, during his Bogalusa, Louisiana, homegoing service.

The funeral was held at his alma mater, inside Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, celebrating his life, which was cut short through senseless violence.

His premature death ended his five-year rap career that afforded him 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

According to The Advocate, one famous attendee at the funeral was another “Boot” rapper, Boosie BadAZZ, who recorded music with JayDaYoungan.

Another rapper, Yungeen Ace, was allegedly harassed by the Feds while attending the service.

The Bogalusa police department said that on Wednesday, July 27, JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorious Scott, was home with his father, Kenyatta Scott, when the two were victims of an ambush shooting.

First responders tried to support JayDaYoungan before he was rushed to Our Lady of Angels emergency room for evaluation in a private vehicle.

While his father survived him, the rapper succumbed to injuries later that night.

His memorial service was filled with beautiful memories from friends, family, and community stakeholders.

#JayDaYoungan’s funeral was held earlier today in his hometown pic.twitter.com/N2rlp1u1i2 — Topmixtapes.com (@Topmixtape_com) August 8, 2022

Pastor Raynis Bridges, the officiating minister, spoke about how JayDaYoungan donated school supplies to local schools. During the family holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, he gave people in need meal staples like turkeys and hams from local Walmart parking lots and recreation centers.

Kolya Collins, a family friend, said, “Kids loved him, everybody loved him. He’s the only one to really make it out of Bogalusa, and he gave back to the community,” she said. “He did his service; he did what he was supposed to do.”

The funeral was not void of the code he lived by. Family members allowed his diss song against NBA YoungBoy at the gathering.