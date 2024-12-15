BossMan Dlow Reveals Who Influenced Him To Sign With Alamo After Gucci Mane Deal Failed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BossMan Dlow recently opened up about his journey to signing with Alamo Records, revealing the pivotal role Rod Wave played in influencing his decision.

During his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the “SportsCenter” hitmaker plugged his new album, Dlow Curry, and spoke on his dream to play basketball, recent dust-up with DJ Vlad and patented flow. Among the juiciest bits of information he shared was how he nearly signed with Gucci Mane before ultimately choosing Alamo Records.

“Gucci had tried to sign me, and it was like a little misunderstanding,” Dlow explained.

He attributed the missed opportunity to communication issues, particularly involving the lawyers handling the deal. He added, “I guess I wasn’t really communicating with him.”

BossMan Dlow also revealed that he was in talks with Think It’s A Game, the label behind YFN Lucci.

“They was trying to sign me, but you know, that didn’t work out,” he said. Though the details of why the deal didn’t materialize remain unclear, it was soon after these failed negotiations that Dlow found himself inking a deal with Alamo Records. When asked why he chose Alamo, Dlow pointed to Rod Wave’s success as a significant factor.

“At the time, I was looking up to Rod Wave because he over there,” Dlow said. “I’m saying, ‘OK, he’s doing good, he ain’t complaining.'”

BossMan Dlow’s move to Alamo comes at a particularly exciting time, as well, following Rod Wave’s latest album, Last Lap, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after selling roughly 137,000 units in its first week. He went on to emphasize that Alamo’s approach aligned with what he was looking for in a label.

“They was coming correct too,” he added.

All things considered, Dlow may have dodged a bullet given the fact that Gucci recently gutted his 1017 Records artist roster. Nonetheless, reflecting on the missed opportunity with Gucci Mane, Dlow admitted he was at a different stage in life during those talks.

“At the time, bro, I was so deep in the streets it was like it didn’t even matter about the money,” he shared. “I know me being with Gucci gone… I know I’m gonna snap, but it just the conversation wasn’t right for it.”