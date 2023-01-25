Boston Richey Calls Vlogger “Clout Chaser” For Sharing Alleged Interrogation Video  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A 48-minute-long video surfaced online, allegedly an interrogation of Florida rapper and recent Epic records signee Boston Richey.

The Tallahassee, Florida native went viral earlier this month after vlogger 1090 Jake shared paperwork claiming Richey snitched in two separate cases. It was claimed he agreed to talk to cops about his involvement in a 2013 case where he and two people were charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Meanwhile, just weeks before, 6ix9ine also accused Boston Richey of being a rat. He shared paperwork that claimed Richey cooperated with authorities in a murder case back when he was 19 years old.

6IX9INE shares Real Boston Richey’s alleged paperwork and says “everyone had something to say now people don’t got voices or opinions” 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Wzab2wXJE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 7, 2023

However, Boston Richey claims he’s being hated on, and has tried to clear his name. A TikTok video shows a series of Instagram messages between the rapper and an unknown person.

“I’m tryna see how I snitched when it completely say I told him nothing that took place had nothing to do with that murder as in him not doing it,” Richey said, referring to the allegations. “N##### just hating on me bruh tryna blemish my image u feel me cause n##### kno I’m da hottest out and ain’t fwh.”

His co-defendant in the Grand Theft Auto case says Boston Richey never told on anybody. During an interview with Say Cheese! The co-defendant explained, “It was more of a like misinterpretation in the paperwork.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening (Jan. 24), Vlogger 1090 Jake shared an interrogation video, allegedly showing Boston Richey snitching to cops. He claims Richey identifies various players in the case and “name drops” an “alleged shooter” before naming gang members.

It appears Boston Richey spoke to the Florida vlogger about the allegations via DMs, sharing a screenshot of their conversation. However, the rapper claims 1090 Jake is a “clout chaser.” Check out his IG Story post below and the alleged Iinterrogation of Boston Richey” below.