Bow Wow Apologizes To Houston Mayor For Partying In The City During COVID-19 Pandemic

(AllHipHop News)
Yesterday, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss was very defensive against the backlash he was receiving over his appearance at a crowded Houston nightspot over the weekend. The rapper was heavily criticized for performing in an inside venue while COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Bow Wow even directly responded to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addressing the Clé Houston club situation. In now-deleted tweets, the 33-year-old entertainer expressed that he believed Turner was singling him out and wrongfully blaming him for the possible COVID violations.
Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st #COVID19
— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 18, 2021
This morning (January 19), Bow Wow returned to Twitter in order to offer an apology to Mayor Turner and the entire city of Houston. The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member posted:
[Here’s] the TRUTH: My only statement. 1. It was not a Bow Wow concert. I simply did one verse to like you. And went back to my section and simply put my mask BACK on. 2. I did not, I repeat, did not GET PAID for anything. It was my [boy’s] 30th bday weekend and I came down off the love. 3. I apologize if I did anything wrong. I love the city of Houston. I consider it like a 2nd home. A place I go to on my free time. 4. Sorry to the mayor for any confusion. I understand the time we are living in so I apologize. My clip was the only clip to go viral and we know why. Anything with my name attached to it reads HEADLINES. [That’s] why they chose me. I understand this is what I signed up for. I can take all the heat and not sweat. Sorry for any confusion.
— Bow Wow (@smoss) January 19, 2021
— Bow Wow (@smoss) January 19, 2021
— Bow Wow (@smoss) January 19, 2021