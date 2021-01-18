Bow Wow Questions Houston Mayor Calling Him Out For Partying During COVID-19 Pandemic

(AllHipHop News)
Once again, Bow Wow found his name trending on social media for negative reasons. The former child star was facing serious online backlash for partying in a Houston nightspot on Friday as the Texas metropolitan area deals with rising COVID-19 infections.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took issue with Bow Wow showing up to perform for a crowded Clé Houston. Very few patrons at the club were wearing masks and social distancing was virtually impossible inside the venue.
According to the Houston Health Department, the city has recorded 140,395 total COVID-19 cases and 1,652 deaths as a result of the coronavirus. The national numbers have exceeded 24 million COVID-19 cases with more than 200,000 cases a day for most of December and January. Nearly 400,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19.
“These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1,964 new cases and 17 more deaths,” tweeted Turner on January 17.
Turner also posted, “Neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants. Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time… Concerts are not allowed in Houston at this time unless it is virtual. Please reschedule.”
On Monday morning, Bow Wow responded to Turner. The rapper/actor posted, “Mr. Mayor… Why [are] you blaming me though? Like this is crazy. You acting like this was a Bow Wow weekend. Why [are] you singling me out? [I’m] asking respectfully. [I’m] just the easy target? [I’m] the celeb that gets the most attention so [it’s] easy to just put it on me?”
Moments later, Bow Wow tweeted, “Safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts. I [can’t] believe [I] get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous.” The entertainer born Shad Moss also added, “The mayor of Houston has tweeted me. Ooo [I’m] in trooouble…. (why he singling me out as if [I’m] the only celeb in [Houston] though?)”
Moss also teased an upcoming public conversation with another Hip Hop recording artist, assumingly to discuss the criticism over his appearance in Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted, “Going on live with my man Fat Joe today! Stay tuned….”
While Bow Wow may question if Mayor Turner has a personal issue with the 33-year-old industry veteran, the Democratic politician has built a relationship with hometown rap star Travis Scott. Last month, Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation nonprofit partnered with Turner and the city of Houston to launch a Holiday Toy Drive.
