Bow Wow Appears On AEW, Calls Out Jade Cargill: “See You Soon Baby” 

Bow Wow is continuing his rivalry with AEW star Jade Cargill telling her she will see him very soon now that he’s done touring.

Bow Wow is a step closer to getting into an All Elite Wrestling ring after appearing on the Nov. 30 episode of Dynamite alongside Jade Cargill.

The “Let Me Hold You” hitmaker has been embroiled in a rivalry with the TBS champ which came to a head earlier this month when the women’s title holder and her Baddies pulled up on the star during his Millennium Tour: Turned Up!

Jade Cargill confronted her nemesis backstage in a theatrics showdown, which resulted in the wrestler being marched off by security while Bow Wow threw popcorn at her.

Jade Cargill finna beat Bow Wow’s ass when he finally pulls up to AEW 😂pic.twitter.com/xO7axHKU8y — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 21, 2022

Nonetheless, on Monday night, Jade Cargill mentioned her beef with Bow Wow while boasting about how she’s the biggest star in AEW.

However both Jade and the Dynamite audience were in for a surprise as Bow Wow appeared in the arena via the big screen.

“Jade baby, you deserve all the flowers. Congratulations on your little win,” he began. “It was cute. Really cute. But let’s get down to business. Cause you know time is money and I’m all about money. I’m done with touring, got a lot of time on my hands. Know what that means? See you soon baby. Real, real soon. Oh, can’t wait. She just does something to me.” Watch the snippet below.

It's time for the TBS Championship Celebration with @Jade_Cargill and the Baddies @Thee_Red_Velvet and @Miss_LeilaGrey, but @smoss is still seemingly fixated on the Champ and interrupts the party!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/dyi9UNgreQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

Fans began reacting after AEW shared a clip of the segment on social media. One fan said they didn’t understand the storyline, accusing Bow Wow of chasing the “beautiful” Jade Cargill.

“That’s what I said,” she replied before adding, “ Straight clout chaser. Hey, I revive careers. Don’t you see the attention LIL bow is getting lately. Due to my interaction? IJS 😈”