Bow Wow Expresses Interest In Wrestling For AEW

#BowWow wants #AEW CEO Tony Khan to sign him to a deal.

Will Shad “Bow Wow” Moss step into an All Elite Wrestling ring? It appears the rapper/actor is interested in showing up on television for the burgeoning Florida-based wrestling promotion.

Former AEW World Tag Team champion and self-proclaimed Hip Hop mogul Swerve Strickland appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) weekly talk show. The conversation included Strickland calling out Bow Wow.

“Since he’s been talking about doing some stuff on social media for like the last year, but I have yet to see any video footage or training, I want Bow Wow,” Swerve Strickland told RJ City.

Strickland continued, “I wanna see Shad Moss get in the ring since he’s been talking about that so much on social media… I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool. Get your training in. I want you in AEW.”

In February 2021, Bow Wow got into a back-and-forth spat with WWE superstars on Twitter. Later that month, the “Like You” hitmaker claimed he began wrestling training with WWE Hall of Famer Solofa “Rikishi” Fatu Jr.

Following Swerve Strickland’s challenge on Hey! (EW), Bow Wow took to Twitter to respond to the one-time NXT North American Champion. On Sunday afternoon, the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta reality show cast member tweeted, “Where do I sign 💰.”

Strickland quote-tweeted Bow Wow’s response and tagged All Elite Wrestling’s President/CEO/General Manager Tony Khan. Bow also posted, “@TonyKhan after [The Millennium Tour] is over… sign me up! I want a roster spot.”

Numerous Hip Hop stars have appeared on AEW programming. Specifically, Swerve Strickland shared TV time with Kevin Gates and Fabolous. All Elite Wrestling has also featured Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Scrappy, Westside Gunn, Trina, and Action Bronson.

Where do i sign 💰 https://t.co/MoYzvLtIgi — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 30, 2022