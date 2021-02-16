Bow Wow To Start Training To Be A Pro Wrestler With WWE Legend Rikishi

(AllHipHop News)
It appears Shad “Bow Wow” Moss is really serious about stepping into a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. Last week, the 33-year-old rapper got into a Twitter spat with some WWE superstars after claiming he wants to become a wrestler.
Now, Bow Wow is letting his followers know that he has actually begun the process of one day going head-to-head with an opponent in the squared circle. He tweeted, “I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe. LOCKED IN.”
Rikishi (born Solofa F. Fatu Jr.) is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015. The former Intercontinental Champion is part of the famous Anoaʻi wrestling family and the father of current WWE wrestlers Jey and Jimmy Uso.
After Bow Wow posted about wanting to start training, Rikishi quote-tweeted the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star. The master of the Stink Face move tweeted, “Let’s go to work uce!! @SamoanDynasty1 legacy WE WELCOME you to our @KNOKXPRO wrestling academy in LA.”
WWE has already begun working with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The El Último Tour Del Mundo album creator made his in-ring debut at this year’s Royal Rumble event in January, and the current 24/7 champion has appeared on the company’s Raw program on Monday nights.
Bow Wow recently expressed that he would be open to facing off against Bad Bunny at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 in Tampa which is scheduled to take place April 10–11. There have also been rumors that Hip Hop recording artist Cardi B could also show up at WrestleMania after she jokingly called out WWE CEO Vince McMahon last month.
