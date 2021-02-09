Bow Wow Clashes With WWE Stars After Announcing He Wants To Become A Wrestler

Will World Wrestling Entertainment book Bow Wow versus Bad Bunny for Wrestlemania?

(AllHipHop News) 

2021 has already seen several wrestling/rap crossovers. Cardi B playfully called out WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Snoop Dogg showed up on AEW’s Dynamite, and Bad Bunny recently became a regular on WWE programming.

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss appears to be the latest rapper to turn his attention to wrestling. The entertainment veteran told his Twitter followers that he hopes to one day jump into the squared circle.

“Now I know this might sound crazy… BUT… after I drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE [it’s] been a [lifelong] childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!” tweeted Bow Wow. He even suggested creating a tag team with Rey Mysterio.

Bow Wow’s public declaration got some love from WWE wrestlers like Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Bronson Reed. However, Retribution faction member Dominik “T-Bar” Dijakovic decided to take shots at the Like Mike actor instead.

“It doesn’t sound crazy. It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you. Also, Like Mike sucked,” tweeted T-Bar. Bow Wow countered, “Are you mad because I’ll become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that Like Mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC.”

The exchange between T-Bar and Bow Wow did not stop with that initial back-and-forth. T-Bar fired back, “Those sound like fighting words Air Bud. Why don’t you fly your ‘private jet’ down to the @WWE ThunderDome and back them up?”

“Sounds like the BANE stand in wants the smoke? Was that a challenge sir?” Bow Wow asked T-Bar. Other WWE wrestlers, such as Retribution’s Dio “Mace” Maddin and high-flyer Ricochet, responded to the “Bounce with Me” performer too. Bow Wow even suggested he would be open to wrestling Bad Bunny at a future WWE pay-per-view.

