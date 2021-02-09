Bow Wow Clashes With WWE Stars After Announcing He Wants To Become A Wrestler

(AllHipHop News)
2021 has already seen several wrestling/rap crossovers. Cardi B playfully called out WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Snoop Dogg showed up on AEW’s Dynamite, and Bad Bunny recently became a regular on WWE programming.
Shad “Bow Wow” Moss appears to be the latest rapper to turn his attention to wrestling. The entertainment veteran told his Twitter followers that he hopes to one day jump into the squared circle.
“Now I know this might sound crazy… BUT… after I drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE [it’s] been a [lifelong] childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!” tweeted Bow Wow. He even suggested creating a tag team with Rey Mysterio.
