Bow Wow Becomes The Face Of KISS Durags Sold At Walmart

Bow Wow is a brand ambassador for KISS Colors & Care and featured on the packaging of the company’s durags being sold at Walmart.

Bow Wow is helping to sell durags as the brand ambassador for KISS Colors & Care.

The 34-year-old actor/rapper’s face is all over the packaging for KISS products, which include durags, boar-bristle brushes and twist sponges. The Bow Wow collection is available at select Walmart and Kroger stores.

“From the jump, I’ve been a fan of the KISS brand and everything they do to help us push the culture through hair,” Bow Wow said in a press release. “I knew from day one, our collaboration would be the perfect fit because I know they care about their customers and giving them the best, top-of-the-line, products.”

Bow Wow is doing more than just lending his likeness to the brand. As an ambassador, he will also be participating in press and store events.

“Here at KISS, we have been longtime fans of Bow Wow, inspired by his creativity and personal style,” the company’s SVP of marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein said. “He is an iconic figure who has influenced generations of consumers through his music and films. He is the ideal partner for the brand’s new men’s collection. Bow Wow embraces the power of self-expression through not only his work but his style, particularly his ever-evolving hairstyles. This spirit is the heart of our KISS Color & Care brand.

Check out the new Bow Wow-approved products on KISSColors.com. The items can also be purchased on Walmart.com.