Bow Wow Brought To Tears By Daughter’s Heartfelt Christmas Tribute 

Bow Wow’s 13-year-old daughter brought everyone in the room to tears with a heartfelt tribute to her father.

Bow Wow celebrated Christmas with his family and cherished a heartfelt, priceless gift from his daughter, Shai Moss.

The 37-year-old rapper and actor took to Instagram on Christmas Day (December 25), sharing a special moment from the holidays. Bow Wow posted a video of his daughter reading a beautiful tribute speech in front of the family.

“You’re my rock, my built-in bestie, my food partner, and my everything,” the teen told her father. “I want to write this so I can tell you how much I appreciate you and everything you do for me.”

Shai continued, expressing her appreciation for her father’s sacrifices and gratitude for their bond.

“Christmas is all about love, family and togetherness,’ she said, her voice breaking. “I’m so thankful to celebrate Christmas. Thank you for being an incredible dad. I love you.”

Bow Wow immediately rewarded his daughter with a bear hug while the rest of the room wiped their tears. However, Bow Wow apparently saved his emotions for the privacy of his bathroom.

“[Shai] almost made dad cry,” he captioned his post. “She almost had me y’all. Damn this touched my heart.”

Bow Wow gushed over his daughter, thanking her for the “ BEST GIFT EVER,” before adding, “i went to bathroom and let my tears fall yall then came back out a G.”

Earlier this year, Bow Wow celebrated his daughter becoming a teenager. He shared a photo of them on Instagram while reflecting on how quickly time flies.

“Started as a teen now i have one,” he wrote. “Happy birthday @_shaimoss #girldad 🎂 #thebig13.”

Bow Wow shares his daughter with ex Joie Chavis. He also has a son Stone, whom he welcomed in June 2000 with ex-girlfriend Olivia Sky.