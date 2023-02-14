Bow Wow Reacts To Not Being Included On Top 50 Rappers List

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Where does the “Like You” hitmaker rank among the Hip Hop greats?

This month saw Billboard and Vibe present the “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” rankings. Superstars like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nas made the list. But Bow Wow was nowhere to be found.

Bow Wow (born Shad Moss) built a twenty-three-year career in the entertainment business. With hits like “Bounce with Me,” “Let Me Hold You” and “Shortie Like Mine,” Moss can claim success in the industry.

Has the 35-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta reality television star done enough to secure a spot among the elite emcees in Hip Hop history? Bow Wow addressed that question on social media.

After a Twitter user complained about Billboard omitting Bow Wow, he responded, “Out of my control my brother.” The Jermaine Dupri protégé also added, “I took no offense not making that list. I always said I’m not a rapper, I am an entertainer. I don’t like to be [boxed] in.”

Out of my control my brother. https://t.co/edPaxkYgBO — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 12, 2023

I took no offense not making that list. I always said im not a rapper i am an entertainer. I dont like to be box’d in. https://t.co/0ZUOHwG9kd — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 12, 2023

In addition to releasing albums like Beware of Dog and Wanted, Shad Moss starred in numerous motion pictures. His filmography includes roles in Like Mike, Johnson Family Vacation, Roll Bounce, and Lottery Ticket.

Bow Wow also became known as “Mr. 106 & Park” due to his songs constantly topping the music video show’s daily countdown chart. He later became a co-host for 106 & Park before BET canceled the program in 2014.

Near the end of 2022, Bow Wow even stepped into the world of professional wrestling. The former child star showed up on All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite as part of a feud with reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill.