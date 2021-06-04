Bow Wow Responds To Soulja Boy Putting Up His Lamborghini For ‘Verzuz’ Bet

An official date for the Bow Wow/Soulja Boy Verzuz battle is still not set. That lack of scheduled day and time has not stopped the two former child stars from continually promoting the clash by going back and forth on social media.

Soulja Boy recently upped the ante for the potential hits-for-hits matchup. The “Crank That” performer declared his willingness to bet a Lamborghini that he will defeat Bow Wow in a Verzuz contest.

“If you win the Verzuz, I’ll give you the pink slip to my Lambo,” offered Soulja Boy in a video posted to social media. “I bet $100,000 that you do not got your Lambo still. I still got my same Lambo. I bought my s### cash. I own it.”

Bow Wow took to Twitter to respond to his likely Verzuz opponent. The “Like You” rapper wrote, “I don’t want that old a## Lambo. That’s the same Lambo from when we [were] younger. You just wrapped it. It [used] to be orange. That car got 300k miles on it. I’m cool 😎 😂 @souljaboy.”

Last week, Bow Wow told the world that he had not signed a contract for the Verzuz with Soulja Boy. He even suggested the faceoff might not even happen before deleting many of his tweets about the subject. Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz initially laughed off Bow Wow’s comments, but the superproducer later provided some clarity on the situation.

“Bow Wow better knock it off, and I told him he better knock it off. But you know I like it because let them have fun. I would’ve rolled it out a different way, but I just like that they’re excited, they’re doing it, it’s organically happening,” said Swizz Beatz during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

He also told the Power 105.1 flagship radio show, “Yeah, they’re doing it… As of today, it’s official… Bow Wow be going in and out, and I don’t know what be happening with Bow Wow sometimes… It’s going to be a movie. I like it because they made history so young. They deserve it.”