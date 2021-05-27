Bow Wow Says ‘Verzuz’ Battle Not Confirmed; Swizz Beatz & Soulja Boy Respond

Will the two former child stars actually go head-to-head in a hits clash?

Soulja Boy got fans of 2000s-era teenage rap excited when he announced an upcoming Verzuz matchup against Bow Wow. On May 22, the “Crank That” rapper tweeted, “Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow #verzuz. It’s official.”

However, the verified Verzuz social media accounts never promoted a battle involving Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now, one of the supposed participants in the hits-for-hits clash is claiming the paperwork has yet to be finalized.

“Ain’t talking [Verzuz] until I see some contracts. FACTS… 🖊️ 📄… Back to regular scheduling program,” tweeted Bow Wow on Wednesday. Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz responded, “Knock it off King!!!!!!!”

Knock it off King !!!!!!! — SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) May 26, 2021

The Shade Room uploaded Bow Wow’s tweet on Instagram. Swizz Beatz jumped in the IG blog’s comment section to simply post five laughing-crying emojis [😂]. Plus, Soulja Boy commented, “Somebody scared 😂.”

Bow Wow went on to tweet that his Verzuz with Soulja Boy might not happen at all. When asked by a Twitter user when the event would take place, Bow answered, “Who knows… might be a Tyson Fury/Anthony Joshua situation where we get close but watch it not happen.”

The “Like You” hitmaker also tweeted, “Until [it’s] 100% confirmed [I’ll] get excited. Are they trying to get it done? Yes. Is it done right now? No.” Bow Wow did state that he still wants to be involved in Verzuz.

Meanwhile, Bow Wow returned to posting about his possible involvement in another staged competition. The 34-year-old rapper/actor reportedly began training to be a professional wrestler with WWE legend Rikishi earlier this year.

“Politics… everybody [knows] this the [Verzuz] battle they wanna see. But until then… [I’m] bout to focus on wrestling and getting ready to release Fast 9,” tweeted Bow Wow on Thursday morning. The ninth installment in the Fast & Furious movie franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25.

The Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy battle may be on hold at the moment, but Verzuz organizers continue to push forward with more faceoffs. A highly-anticipated rematch between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has been confirmed for Sunday, May 30.

