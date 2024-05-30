Bow Wow Teases New Collaboration With Chris Brown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will the rapper and the singer reconnect for more tunes?

Bow Wow and Chris Brown’s paths have crossed in the past. The two former child stars could be headed towards another partnership soon.

On Wednesday (May 29), Bow Wow shared a post that mentioned Chris Brown. The 37-year-old rapper also teased a month and year for a possible new collaboration with the R&B singer.

“Bow Wow x Chris Brown June 2024 [eyes emoji],” the entertainer also known as Shad Moss wrote on the X social media platform. More than 3,500 accounts liked Bow’s tweet.

Bow Wow x Chris Brown



June 2024 👀 — Bow Wow (@smoss) May 29, 2024

Previously, Bow Wow teamed up with Chris Brown for singles such as 2006’s “Shortie Like Mine” and 2010’s “Ain’t Thinkin’ ‘Bout You.” Bow and Brown reached the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 with “Shortie Like Mine.”

Chris Brown released his eleventh studio album, 11:11, on November 10, 2023. A 35-track deluxe version of the project dropped on April 11, 2024. The 11:11 song “Summer Too Hot” scored a Best R&B Performance nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Bow Wow has not released a full-length solo LP since 2009’s New Jack City II. The reality television personality did connect with Soulja Boy for 2016’s Ignorant S### joint mixtape. Moss has also appeared in films like F9 in 2021.