Bow Wow hopes to release his final album on Death Row Records, which was recently acquired by his original mentor Snoop Dogg.

Bow Wow thinks Death Row Records would be the perfect home for his final album.

The veteran rapper revealed he’d like to release his last album on Death Row Records during a Twitter Q&A. The label was recently acquired by Snoop Dogg, who originally discovered Bow Wow and came up with the Lil Bow Wow moniker.

“Spoke to snoop last week,” Bow Wow wrote. “Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began. Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out.”

Spoke to snoop last week. Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on death row and close my music career out where it began. Im tryna do the d wade and come home and close it out. https://t.co/rzQATRFRMu — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 25, 2022

Although Bow Wow never released an album on Death Row Records, he was part of the label during his childhood. He appeared on Snoop Dogg’s classic debut Doggystyle, so it would be a full-circle moment for him to close out his career on the label.

If Bow Wow does reunite with the Doggfather at Death Row, he’ll likely be involved in the NFT craze. After acquiring the iconic label, Snoop Dogg said he wanted to make it an NFT label.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” he declared on Clubhouse. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”