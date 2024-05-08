Boxer Ryan Garcia Cleared On Some Doping Charges, Drops Devin Haney Diss Song

Veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported on Wednesday that controversial boxer Ryan Garcia has been cleared of a potential positive drug test for 19-Norandrosterone, a metabolite derived from the banned substance nandrolone. Initially, Garcia tested positive for the metabolite, but subsequent analysis using Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS) confirmed the results to be negative.
However, Garcia faced further scrutiny as he also tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in samples collected on April 19 and April 20, surrounding his recent victory over Devin Haney. Garcia’s team disputed these findings and requested a test of a B-sample, with the results still pending. According to Rafael, these samples are scheduled to be tested on May 22.
Garcia has publicly denied using any performance-enhancing drugs. On Twitter, he responded to the allegations, claiming his innocence and attributing the accusations to a misunderstanding. “THEY TRIED BUT NO LIE STANDS,” he said on Twitter,” “PRAISE GOD.”
Ryan Garcia Boasts He Was “High As F*ck” During Devin Haney Fight
Despite the controversy, Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision, marking Haney’s first professional loss in 32 bouts. The fight, which was for Haney’s WBC super lightweight title, saw Garcia ineligible to win the belt after missing weight by three pounds.
In response to the drug test findings, Garcia provocatively stated that he would allow his next opponent to use performance-enhancing drugs. “I will let the next man I fight fight me with steroids,” he said. “I will eat only oranges for a month straight and destroy him.”
Rafael noted that there is no allowable threshold for ostarine, meaning any detection in Garcia’s B-sample would affirm a positive test.
Haney has since reacted to Garcia’s claims on social media. “Levels high enough to test positive.. obviously it would have an effect.. u dirty b##ch,” Haney said.
Garcia continued his jokes on Haney.
This development continues to unfold as the boxing community awaits further results and responses.
Meanwhile, Garcia has dropped diss song “Haney Pack” on his opposition.