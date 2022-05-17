Brandy Responds To Jack Harlow Not Knowing She Is Ray J’s Sister

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Angel in Disguise” singer says she will “murk” Harlow.

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow became a trending topic this week for reasons other than his new album. The “First Class” hitmaker admitting he did not know Brandy Norwood and Ray J Norwood are siblings ignited a lot of online conversation.

While appearing on Hot 97, Harlow said, “Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life.” That #WhiteIshWednesday segment also included Harlow not recognizing Brandy’s “Angel in Disguise” single.

Some people took issue with a white rapper like Jack Harlow not being more knowledgeable about the popular African-American entertainers and their musical contributions. For example, R&B vocalist India. Arie slammed Harlow last week.

Brandy has now reacted to Jack Harlow’s comments on the radio program about her family. The Grammy winner tweeted, “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep. ♠️.”

Around fifteen minutes later, the singer/actress returned to the social media platform to let her followers know her response to Harlow was meant to be taken lightheartedly. Brandy added, “See, I can have a little fun too❤️hehe…all love❤️❤️❤️.”

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022