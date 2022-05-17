Jack Harlow Cracks Top 3 Of Billboard 200 & Returns To No. 1 On Hot 100

Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You became his highest-charting album to date.
The Atlantic Records artist’s latest album debuted at No. 3 on Billboard 200. Come Home the Kids Miss You landed below Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No. 1, and Future’s I Never Liked You, which slipped to No. 2.
Jack Harlow’s sophomore studio album sold 113,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The project generated 137.05 million on-demand official streams. It moved 8,000 pure album units and 2,000 track equivalent units.
Come Home the Kids Miss You marked Jack Harlow’s second Top 5 LP of his career. His debut album Thats What They All Say peaked at No. 5 in 2020.
Jack Harlow also returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. His hit single “First Class” reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the chart after falling to No. 3.
The song originally reached No. 1 in April. It was the second No. 1 hit of his career following 2021’s “Industry Baby” collaboration with Lil Nas X.
“First Class” made it back to No. 1 with 31.1 million streams and 8,000 downloads. It also received 47.9 million radio airplay audience impressions for the tracking week.