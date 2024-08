The trouble began on Friday (August 9), when Lithuania’s silver medalist Nicka was criticized on social media for donning a durag during each of her battles.

With just one more day of the 2024 Paris Olympics to go, the United States has racked up 111 medals and counting, in everything from track and field to gymnastics. For the first time in Olympic history, breaking (or breakdancing) was included on the itinerary. But its inclusion is getting mixed reviews.

The trouble began on Friday (August 9), when Lithuania’s silver medalist Nicka was criticized on social media for donning a durag during each of her battles. Worn by those who aren’t Black, durags can be seen as cultural appropriation, and Nicka is white.The 17-year-old breaker ultimately won the silver medal after losing in the final to Japan’s b-girl Ami. Am

Then there was the Australian b-girl Raygun, a 36-year-old college professor competing against women half her age. Not only was she mocked for her outfit, but she was also ridiculed for her questionable dance moves, which failed to resemble traditional breaking in any way. With moves like the “kangaroo,” she didn’t get a single vote from any of the nine judges. A clip of her performance went viral and she quickly fired back, “Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the b-boys wear tomorrow.”

She later defended her bizarre performance to reporters, saying, “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?”

Despite the jokes, having breaking included in the Olympics was a monumental occasion, especially for an art form that sprouted from the gritty streets of New York City decades ago. B-girl Logistx, who was representing Team USA, didn’t advance past the round-robin stage but was still immensely proud of her performance.

On Saturday (August 10), she wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking Hip-Hop culture and the pioneers who paved the way. She also suggested she didn’t exactly agree with the judge’s decisions.

“Trust you are seen,” she wrote. “All your life’s battles. Even if it stays between you and God. Although I didn’t walk away with the outcome I envisioned, I still fought through to be here and did what I came here to do and that was to represent and enjoy. I love how I danced out there and that makes me proud. Some rounds I really felt I won but it’s okay it’s how the game goes sometimes and I’m so grateful I’m here with the chance to share.

Shoutout to Hip Hop for being a light in my life. SHOUTOUT TO THE PIONEERS/CREATORS OF BREAKIN. Thank you Breakin for being true medicine. Thank God for dance and music. The dance makes me happy. I’m confident this is healthy for the world and create happiness and peace. BIPOC / HIP HOP / BREAKIN IS NOT TO BE MESSED WITH WE ARE TO BE RESPECTED.”

Logistx spoke to reporters following her appearance and encouraged the International Olympic Committee to keep breaking in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Plans to exclude it are already underway.

Still, the excitement throughout Hip-Hop culture was palpable. Ice-T wrote on Instagram, “Olympic BreakDancing starts Today! 10am Eastern Time… This is gonna blow the minds of people that haven’t seen breaking in a while… INCREDIBLE All Respect to HIPHOP.” He later stood up for the sport on Twitter (X), saying, “Lol…. The people talking s### about the Olympic Breaking event can’t even sit on the floor and stand back up without trouble… And some just Hate HipHop… I understand.. F em RESPECT to the athletes.”

Meanwhile, B-Boy Victor Montalvo—who won the 2023 World Championship title and was the World Games 2022 champion—took on Japan’s Shigekix for the U.S. with Black Sheep’s “The Choice is Yours” blaring in the background. He’s expected to clinch gold at the finals on Saturday (August 10).

Before Friday’s battles began, Snoop Dogg made a grand entrance into the stadium to the soundtrack of “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” prompting cheers and dancing in the stands. No matter what the future holds for breaking in the Olympics, Hip-Hop was fully represented on an international stage—and that’s gold.