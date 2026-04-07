Breaking: Offset Reportedly Shot At Florida Casino, Details Remain Unclear

Offset is reportedly recovering after claims surfaced that he was shot in the leg during an incident at a Florida casino, although officials have yet to confirm key details.

Reports have emerged that rapper Offset was allegedly shot in the leg during an incident at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, though official confirmation remains limited as authorities and representatives work to clarify what happened.

Early accounts circulating online claim the Migos member sustained a leg injury during what witnesses described as a chaotic situation inside or near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino complex. At the time of publication, law enforcement has not publicly released detailed information confirming the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting.

Sources on social media began sharing the claims Monday night (April 6), but neither Offset nor his team has issued an official statement addressing. He reportedly required hospitalization for “non-life threatening injuries,” according to TMZ.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is a major entertainment destination known for hosting concerts, celebrity appearances and high profile events, making any incident involving a well known artist especially visible.

As of now, key questions remain unanswered including what led to the reported shooting, whether any suspects are in custody and the full extent of Offset’s condition.

This remains a developing story.