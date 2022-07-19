Brent Faiyaz Debuts Seven ‘Wasteland’ Tracks On The Hot 100 Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two other songs by the Lost Kids rep re-entered the rankings.

R&B crooner Brent Faiyaz just missed out on claiming the #1 album in America. His Wasteland project opened at #2 with 88,000 first-week units. The singer/songwriter’s LP finished behind Bad Bunny’s five-week champion Un Verano Sin Ti.

Brent Faiyaz was not able to make it to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, but he did add more Hot 100 entries to his discography. Seven new songs by the DMV native debuted on the Hot 100 this week.

“All Mine” (#42), “Loose Change” (#52), “Price of Fame” (#67), “Rolling Stone” (#84), “Ghetto Gatsby” featuring Alicia Keys (#91), “Heal Your Heart (Interlude)” (#93), and “FYTB” featuring Joony (#97) made it onto the latest Hot 100.

Previously, the Wasteland track “Gravity” featuring Tyler, The Creator peaked at #71 in February 2021. The DJ Dahi-produced collaboration re-entered the most recent Hot 100 chart at #74.

Brent Faiyaz’s “Wasting Time” featuring Drake made it all the way to #49 on the weekly Billboard tally in July 2021. The legendary The Neptunes produced the song which presently holds the Hot 100’s #98 position.

“Wasting Time” is the biggest chart success of Brent Faiyaz’s career as a lead artist. His feature on the Grammy-nominated “Crew” by GoldLink earned Faiyaz a #45 slot on the Hot 100 in October 2017.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Crew” as 5x-Platinum last October. Brent Faiyaz also picked up another Platinum plaque last year for “Trust” off 2018’s Lost EP.

Plus, Faiyaz’s 2020 EP F### the World hosts several Gold-certified singles. “F### the World (Summer in London),” “Rehab (Winter in Paris),” “Clouded,” and “Dead Man Walking” all crossed the RIAA’s 500,000-units sales mark.