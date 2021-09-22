Baby Keem Adds Brent Faiyaz Feature To ‘The Melodic Blue’ Album

Baby Keem currently has the #5 album in the country. The Melodic Blue opened with 53,000 first-week equivalent album units, giving the California native his first Top 10 project.

The Columbia/pgLang release featured guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. Yesterday, Baby Keem added a song called “lost souls” featuring Brent Faiyaz to The Melodic Blue.

Baby Keem announced his Brent Faiyaz collaboration on social media. In addition, Disc 2 of The Melodic Blue also contains “hooligan” and “no sense” as new additions.

Baby Keem captured a lot of people’s attention with the “Family Ties” music video featuring Kendrick Lamar. R&B songstress Normani also made a cameo in the Dave Free-directed clip. The single peaked at #18 on the Hot 100, so far.

The Melodic Blue was well received by professional music critics and music fans. Presently, the album has a 73/100 score on Metacritic which signifies generally favorable reviews.

Brent Faiyaz also earned positive reactions on Metacritic for his 2020 project F### the World. The Maryland-raised singer is best known for his appearance on GoldLink’s Grammy-nominated hit “Crew” which also featured the DMV’s Shy Glizzy.

Like Baby Keem, Brent Faiyaz also has a connection to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang company. The 26-year-old Lost Kids representative starred in a pgLang-created Calvin Klein video. Free also directed that visual titled “Solo” for the 7 series.