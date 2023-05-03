Brent Faiyaz Enters Partnership With UnitedMasters

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Lost Kids representative is heading out on tour too.

R&B singer Brent Faiyaz enters the next chapter of his music career by signing a partnership deal with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters company.

According to a press release, Brent Faiyaz’s association with UnitedMasters includes starting a new creative agency as a home for his independent endeavors.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” states UnitedMasters CEO/Founder Steve Stoute.

The record industry veteran adds, “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Brent Faiyaz broke out on a mainstream level as a guest vocalist on GoldLink’s “Crew” which also featured Shy Glizzy. The RIAA certified “Crew” as 6x-Platinum in November 2022.

So far, Faiyaz has released two studio albums – 2017’s Sonder Son and 2022’s Wasteland. The latter project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Gold certification.

Brent Faiyaz also collected a Gold plaque for 2020’s F### the World EP. He will embark on the “F*ck The World, It’s a Wasteland” tour beginning July 16 in Washington, DC. Faiyaz was raised in the DMV region.