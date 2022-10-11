Breonna Taylor’s Family To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kenny Walker, the boyfriend of #BreonnaTaylor, provides a first-hand account of the police shooting.

The killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor made international news in 2020. During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, the African-American EMT’s death at the hands of Louisville police officers galvanized activists around the world.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris sat down with members of Breonna Taylor’s family for Red Table Talk. This week’s show debuts Wednesday, October 12 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Facebook Watch.

Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer and boyfriend Kenny Walker will be part of the Red Table Talk panel. Tamika D. Mallory, Benjamin Crump, Laura Coates, and Lonita Baker will also make appearances on the episode.

On March 13, 2020, plainclothes officers forced their way into Breonna Taylor and Kenny Walker’s apartment. The cops eventually killed Taylor. On August 4, 2022, four Louisville Metro Police Department officers were federally charged with violating Taylor’s civil rights, unlawful conspiracy, obstruction, and unconstitutional use of force.

“The Justice Department has charged four current and former Louisville Metro Police Department officers with federal crimes related to Breonna Taylor’s death,” stated United States Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Attorney General also alleged the LMPD falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for Taylor’s home. Garland added, “Breonna Taylor should be alive today. The Justice Department is committed to defending and protecting the civil rights of every person in this country.”

On Red Table Talk, Kenny Walker will supposedly provide a “minute-by-minute account” of the shooting using police body camera footage. Tamika Palmer and Ju’Niyah Palmer will also discuss “shocking details” associated with the case, according to a press release.

Breonna Taylor’s name recently became a major topic on social media again. Kanye West posted a quote by Tamika Palmer on his Instagram page. While attempting to defend his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt, West’s IG post referenced Palmer reportedly calling a Louisville chapter of BLM a “fraud.”