Kanye West To Justin Bieber: Get Your Girl Before I Get Mad

Plus, #KanyeWest throws a shot at #JohnLegend and #BlackLivesMatter.

Kanye “Ye” West’s social media war has expanded to include Pop superstar Justin Beiber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. Ye used his Instagram account to deliver a message to the celebrity power couple.

Over the last several days, Kanye West defended his decision to wear a controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. He even took aim at Black Lives Matter by calling the entire social justice movement a “scam” and declaring BLM “dead.”

Kanye West also caught heat for his online bashing of Vogue contributor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she chastised him for his “White Lives Matter” publicity stunt. In response, Hailey Bieber backed Karefa-Johnson against West’s treatment of the writer.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” Hailey Bieber posted about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Story. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor, the most kind, the most talented, the most fun, the most chic.”

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber (Credit: Famous/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com)

Kanye West Fires Back At Hailey Bieber

It appears Kanye West did not take Hailey Bieber’s social media comments too well. The G.O.O.D. Music label leader lashed out at the professional model and her husband on his own Instagram page.

Part of a lengthy Instagram message included West writing, “Because you’re all f###### programmed sheep aaaaaand those boots Gab was wearing were f###### traaaasssh. But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair. And Justin Bieber, get your girl before I get mad.”

EGOT-winning entertainer John Legend also caught a stray shot in Ye’s Instagram rant. The former friends/collaborators apparently fell out over West’s years-long support for former President Donald Trump. Legend has been an outspoken critic of the Republican politician.

Kanye West’s Instagram Post

Numerous Celebrities Have Come Out Against Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Hailey Bieber was not alone in publically expressing support for Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Vogue released a statement accusing Kanye West of targeting and bullying the magazine’s global fashion editor at large.

Additionally, Hip Hop figures such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jaden Smith, Boosie Badazz, and Jason Lee denounced West’s “White Lives Matter” apparel. That slogan is widely considered a rallying cry for far-right white supremacists as a way to minimize the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has not slowed down his attacks against his detractors and Black Lives Matter. The 45-year-old contrarian shared a quote by Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, where Palmer labeled a local BLM chapter to be “fraud.” Louisville, Kentucky police officers fatally shot Taylor in her home after conducting a botched raid in March 2020.