Diddy Urges Fans Not To Wear Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt: “It’s Not A Joke” 

While Kanye West boasted his “White Lives Matter” shirt was the talk of Fashion Week, Diddy said, “Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt.”

Diddy has clarified his earlier comments regarding Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter,” designs after his remarks were perceived as support.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct. 5), Diddy explained that while he wasn’t excusing Kanye, the rapper turned fashion designer is often misunderstood.

Despite stating, “It really ain’t no time for no other lives matter but the tribe,” and “You have to be unapologetically Black,” some misconstrued Diddy’s remarks.

Diddy Says Don’t Buy Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Designs

He took to Instagram to share a video expounding his views on Kanye West and the “White Lives Matter” slogan.

Diddy began stating that while he doesn’t address every bit of Internet chatter, he felt compelled to clarify his remarks regarding Ye’s “White Lives Matter” designs. “I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a free thinker,” Diddy began. “But the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt. I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it.”

The Hip-Hop mogul went on to say that the controversy is not a “joke” like the press and the fashion industry are making out.

“Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration and death,” Diddy continued. He acknowledged that while all life matters, the “Black Lives Matter” movement is not to be played with. “So, before I could get to any other lives matter … that Black lives matter, don’t play with it.”

Diddy then doubled down and urged fans not to buy or promote the controversial shirt. “Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt. don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke,” he concluded. Check out his comments in full below.

Kanye West apparently saw Diddy’s remarks as “support for standing my ground.” He shared an article by the Daily Mail, writing “we broke the trauma mind control” and “nobody is trauma drunk no more.”

Ye also boasted about the success of his “paradigm shifting T-shirt,” stating that it was the only thing worth talking about from Paris Fashion Week. Check out Kanye’s latest musings below.